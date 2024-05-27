Watch the 2024 Commonwealth's Memorial Day Ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 68th Annual Commonwealth's Memorial Day Ceremony was held Monday, May 27, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.

Speakers included Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw, Major General James W. Ring, Adjutant General of Virginia, and Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Director, Virginia War Memorial.

