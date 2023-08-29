Commonwealth Autism plans to use newly-purchased Good Foods Grocery for workforce training

RICHMOND, Va. — After years of offering other sorts of support services for people with autism, Commonwealth Autism decided it was time for a program expansion with the introduction of workforce training. Naturally, the Henrico-based nonprofit needed a workplace to do that. Tyler Hart, the organization’s CEO, said it had been on the hunt for such a venue and looked at different types of businesses in the area, before it stumbled upon the right fit in South Richmond.
Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.
EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews