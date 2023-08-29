Commonwealth Autism plans to use newly-purchased Good Foods Grocery for workforce training

RICHMOND, Va. — After years of offering other sorts of support services for people with autism, Commonwealth Autism decided it was time for a program expansion with the introduction of workforce training. Naturally, the Henrico-based nonprofit needed a workplace to do that. Tyler Hart, the organization’s CEO, said it had been on the hunt for such a venue and looked at different types of businesses in the area, before it stumbled upon the right fit in South Richmond.

