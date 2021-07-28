Commonwealth Attorney determines Stoney handled removal of Confederate monuments lawfully

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. -- Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney Timothy Martin determined that Mayor Levar Stoney handled the removal of Confederate statues in Richmond lawfully.

Martin shared the ruling on Wednesday afternoon.

Several months ago, the Office of the Attorney General authorized Virginia State Police to conduct an investigation into the removal of the statues on Monument Avenue. Concerns were raised after Stoney awarded the contract to a political donor of his.

The Commonwealth Attorney says that the investigation didn't reveal anything criminal about Stoney's actions, saying that Stoney wasn't the first one who recommended the contractor in the first place.

The recommendation was made by another city employee.

The investigation showed that the city reached out to several contractors beforehand who all denied the contract due to the sensitive nature of the work.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.