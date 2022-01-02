2 injured in New Year's shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Two men were injured in a shooting in Petersburg Saturday night, according to police.

Officers were called to the double shooting in the 1200 block of Commerce Street just after 7:35 p.m., according to officials with Petersburg Police.

Police said two men were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story said the shooting happened on Commerce Road in Richmond. We have updated the story and apologize for the error.