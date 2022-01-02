Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 injured in New Year's shooting in Petersburg

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
Petersburg Police
Posted at 11:32 PM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 01:10:24-05

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Two men were injured in a shooting in Petersburg Saturday night, according to police.

Officers were called to the double shooting in the 1200 block of Commerce Street just after 7:35 p.m., according to officials with Petersburg Police.

Police said two men were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story said the shooting happened on Commerce Road in Richmond. We have updated the story and apologize for the error.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers