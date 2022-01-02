2 people injured in New Year's shooting in Richmond, Crime Insider says

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two people were injured in a shooting on Richmond's Southside Saturday night, according to Crime Insider sources.

A WTVR CBS 6 crew spotted a heavy police presence in the 1200 block of Commerce Road, which is where those sources said the shooting happened.

There was no word on the extent of their injuries.

This story will be updated once we hear back from police.

