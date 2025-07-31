Police: Woman rescued after Richmond abduction

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police rescued a woman Thursday morning after she was abducted at gunpoint in what police called a domestic-related incident.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Commerce Road at approximately 7:22 a.m. following reports that a woman had been forced into a silver-colored vehicle at gunpoint by a man.

Richmond Police officers, along with the Metro Aviation Unit and the U.S. Marshal's Task Force, were able to apprehend the suspect and rescue the woman.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the hospital.

The man was also suffered minor injuries.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Longoria at 804-646-6759 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.