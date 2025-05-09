GeNienne Samuels emcees Command Force final auditions in Washington

RICHMOND, Va. — It was lights, camera and touchdown-worthy talent in D.C. Wednesday evening as the Washington Commanders' Command Force game day entertainment team took center stage for their final auditions.

CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels had the honor of calling the plays as emcee, something she has done for many years for the burgundy and gold.

From 961 hopefuls down to 62 finalists, these dancers didn’t just bring their A-game, they brought the whole playbook. Inside the Atlas Performing Arts Center, it was standing room only for the sold-out performance.

Candidates put on a show, dancing routines that are reminiscent of game day performances ranging from hip hop to pom-style high-energy routines. Audience members also saw "Beat Ya Feet" dances, a style born in Southeast Washington D.C.

The showcase marked a long-awaited return after a few years off and for Samuels, a former Washington cheerleader and Pro Bowl representative, it felt like a homecoming dance with her family.

Familiar faces filled the crowd too, including former Redskins cheerleader directors Stephanie Jojokian and Jamilla Keene, alongside a squad of dance and cheer alumni.

Commanders' Director of Game Day Entertainment Jade Kenny-Thrush says the new team will be revealed in mid-May.

"If last night was any indication, the talent is just as stellar as our new QB Jayden Daniels!" Samuels added.

