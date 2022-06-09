Comedian Chelsea Handler brings tour to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Grammy-Award Nominated Comedian Chelsea Handler is bringing her tour to Richmond Thursday night.

Handler has been busy since the seven-year run of her late-night talk show on E-Television “Chelsea Lately.’

The Comedian won a People’s Choice Award for Best Comedy Tour, was nominated for a Grammy for Best Comedy Album for “Evolution” on HBO Max and now she’s nominated for a “Webby” for her iHeart Radio Advice Podcast “Dear Chelsea”.

Antoinette Essa had the chance to speak with Chelsea about her success.

“Feels great to have your work recognized, I always hear people say it’s just an honor to be nominated and I can say that that is definitely true, you just want to be considered and be part of a list of people who are recognized for their work, so yeah, that feels awesome."

Tickets to Chelsea’s show are still available. They can be purchased on the Dominion Energy Center’s website.