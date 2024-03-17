Veteran 'at a loss for words' after group 'provides helping hand' to upgrade his pickup

RICHMOND, Va. — The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association recently raised money to add hand controls to a disabled veteran's pickup truck.

Brandon Mullens, who was injured in motorcycle crash several years ago, said the new hand controls will make driving much safer and easier.

"I'm gonna be able to travel with with ease," Mullens explained. "I was using (driving) sticks that are push-pull. They wear out your thumb real easy... They have a tendency to fall off the pedals, you don't want that to happen mid-drive."

Mullens said he was touched by the donation.

"I'm at a loss for words, it's just amazing," Mullens said. "I've always been the type to give to people, and I've always had a problem receiving, and this is a real humbling moment for me."

Scott Johnson, the motorcycle group's local commander, said giving back is part of their mission.

"Veterans helping veterans and that's our motto," Johnson said. "We all came out here to show you support and to help you through your life to hopefully make it better for you."

Mullens said the group is the "embodiment of veteran camaraderie."

"It goes to show you that the veterans that don't even know me, because we all served at some point or another in some war — and sometimes not even in war. — we're all still brothers and sisters," he said.

FULL INTERVIEW: How Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is helping veteran

