Why this man says the Colonial Parkway murder victims' families are 'absolutely furious'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bill Thomas, a podcaster, victim's advocate, and brother of Colonial Parkway murder victim Cathy Thomas said there were mixed emotions about a recent break in the case.

"The Colonial Parkway murders families are absolutely furious about the go slow approach here," Thomas said about the pace of the sprawling, decades-long investigation into the series of double murders committed over a three-year period in the late 1980s.

All four double homicides on or near the 22-mile Colonial Parkway that connects Jamestown, Williamsburg and Yorktown targeted young couples in their vehicles.

All four had remained unsolved until earlier this month when families learned the 1987 murders of David Knobling, 20, and Robin Edwards, 14, were forensically linked to one man — Alan W. Wilmer Sr.

Virginia State Police offered few details about how he's tied to the killings, which occurred in 1987 and 1989, or when he became a suspect.

Corinne Geller, a Virginia State Police spokeswoman, said no forensic or physical evidence currently links that double homicide to the others, although the other cases remain active.

Wilmer, who died in 2017 at age 63, was a fisherman and hunter who drove a distinctive blue 1966 Dodge Fargo pickup truck with the license plate "EM-RAW."

Thomas pointed out that truck had been in the Colonial Parkway murders case file for several decades because a tip connected Wilmer him to a different case where there was no DNA.

"I heard what we call 'the driveway story,' which is the two FBI agents rolling up on Alan Wade Wilmer Sr. in his driveway in Lancaster County four days after Keith Call and Cassandra Hailey went missing. He was engaged in highly suspicious behavior. This is what the FBI agents told my father in 1988," Thomas said.

All of the Colonial Parkway murder victims' families want the public to take a good look at pictures law enforcement released of Alan "Pokey" Wilmer and share information they might have.

"Think Popeye," Thomas said. "He works on the water. He's got this really built upper torso from working on the water. His hands are very large and very calloused."

A Virginia State Police spokesperson said after the January news conference that tied Wilmer to the Knobling-Edwards murder, that they've received about 50 tips.

Wilmer was also identified as the suspect in the 1989 slaying of Teresa Lynn Spaw Howell, 29, in the city of Hampton. Her strangulation death is not linked to the Colonial Parkway killings.

Howell's body was found at a construction site about 11 miles from where Knobling and Edwards were found nearly two years before.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.