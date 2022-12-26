Watch Now
Man fires gun into Colonial Heights home on Christmas

Posted at 10:08 AM, Dec 26, 2022
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A person was injured and their dog was killed in a shooting Christmas night at a home on Wakefield Avenue, police said.

Officers were called to the 2100 block around 5 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The victim told police a man they knew came to the house and tried to break in.

When the man couldn't break in, they fired a gun into the front of the home hitting the victim and fatally shooting the victim's dog.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect immediately fled the area after the shooting in what was described as a blue sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, can contact Senior Detective Chris Velasquez at (804) 520-9293 or email velasquezc@colonialheightsva.gov

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

