Frustrated neighbors discover more than a dozen damaged cars: 'It’s not funny'

Colonial Heights police are investigating a series of car vandalisms after more than a dozen vehicles were damaged this week.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Colonial Heights police are investigating a series of car vandalisms after more than a dozen vehicles were damaged this week.

Police report that the vandalism occurred in areas near Colonial Heights High School, specifically on streets such as Royal Oak, Duke of Gloucester, and Covington.

Celia Harrison, a resident in the area, was one of the victims, finding her car damaged alongside others.

"It was standing at first, like there was only some glass knocked out and it was just shattered. And then at some point, it all just caved over and in," Harrison said about her damaged windows.

Colonial Heights vandalism

Theresa Baker, a neighbor just one street over, was also affected.

She discovered the damage when she went outside for her morning walk and heard glass falling as she closed her door.

"It’s not funny at all," she said. "I could use this money to replace an appliance that’s broke down in the house, it’s not funny."

Colonial Heights vandalism

Her car was shot six times.

"I’m thinking it’s some kids that got a new toy and wanted to take it for a test run," she said.

A Ring doorbell camera captured footage of some of the vandalism, and Colonial Heights police spent Thursday morning canvassing the area, speaking with neighbors for any potential leads.

This marks the second time in recent weeks that Colonial Heights has been targeted by vandals. Earlier this month, the Violet Bank neighborhood was also hit by similar acts of vandalism.

Colonial Heights vandalism

Police are urging anyone with surveillance footage or information on the incident to contact Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

Similar issues have been reported in other parts of Central Virginia, specifically Richmond and Henrico.

Earlier this week, members of the Sandston community voices their crime concerns to Henrico Police

