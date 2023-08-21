Watch Now
Colonial Heights students and staff head back to school with their new leader

Posted at 7:43 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 07:50:09-04

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — The first day of school is not only a big day for Colonial Heights students — it's also big day for the district's new leader.

Haidee Ratliff was selected as the superintendent of Colonial Heights Public Schools during a special meeting in June.

She officially took over in July telling the district that she was "thrilled" to continue serving the district.

Ratliff, who is a life-long Colonial Heights resident, was previously the school system's interim director of curriculum and assessment.

She attended Flora M. Hill School, Tussing Elementary School, Colonial Heights Junior High School and Colonial Heights High School before graduating from Longwood College with an undergraduate degree in special education.

She went on to earn master's dgrees from Virginia State University in guidance and counseling as well as School Administration and Leadership.

Ratliff has served as an educator in Colonial Heights Public Schools for 34 years.

