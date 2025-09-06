19-year-old stabbed in Colonial Heights, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A 19-year-old is fighting for his life after being stabbed in Colonial Heights Friday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The stabbing happened in a neighborhood at 161 Piedmont Avenue. Sources said the stab wound is near the teen's heart.



There is no word yet on any suspects, motives, or the teen's exact condition.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

