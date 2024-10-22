Suspect in custody in shooting of Colonial Heights woman, sources tell Wayne Covil

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A woman is in critical condition after she was shot outside of her Colonial Heights home Monday evening, police tell CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil.

A suspect in the shooting is currently in police custody, sources tell Covil.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. at the Concord Avenue Apartments in Colonial Heights. Police say both the 32-year-old victim and suspect are known to each other.

"The victim was located outside of her apartment on the porch area of the apartment," Colonial Heights Police Major Rob Ruxer said. "At this point, we do not believe there is any danger to the public at large."

Police told Covil that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and later med flighted to VCU Medical Center.

If you have any information about this shooting, police ask you to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

