Colonial Heights Schools to go 'mask optional' this week

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Colonial Heights school leaders voted to make masks optional for students starting February 17.

"We've been watching the numbers," Colonial Heights Schools Superintendent Dr. William Sroufe said. "Currently in the city, there's only three positive cases reported. Our numbers are going down dramatically."

Sroufe said parents who want to continue masking their children should continue to do so. He also said masks were still required on school buses.

"That's a federal mandate, we can't change that," he said.

Masks are also still required for teachers, staff, and visitors.

"We're going to give two weeks for adults before we allow an optional piece for adults," Sroufe said.

Colonial Heights parent Miranda Hubert said she was surprised to receive an email Monday morning about the change in school mask policy.

"I do think parents should have the option of, if their child wears a mask or not," she said. "When my daughter gets home, I'm gonna ask her if she wants to wear her mask to school or if she doesn't and let her pick."

