Colonial Heights schools hit the road to prepare families for new school year

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Colonial Heights Public Schools staff took to the streets this week, making stops across the city as part of their "CHPS on the Road" program designed to help students and families prepare for the upcoming school year.

The program, now in its second year, brought school staff directly to neighborhoods, parks, and apartment complexes to connect with families and provide resources.

"We chose 12 locations and we divided it up into two teams," said Travis Ridley, Colonial Heights Public Schools Superintendent.

At each stop, students received free books, school supplies and ice cream, while parents had the opportunity to meet staff members and learn about various school resources, including the district's online portal.

"Some of our parents aren't as tech savvy, so it gives us an opportunity to get access to us in an environment that's inviting and engaging," said Remus James, a principal in the district.

The mobile outreach initiative included staff from multiple departments to ensure families could get comprehensive support.

"We have people from our office of support services, in case you have a question about special education. We have our ESL teachers here and our Spanish translator to help those families feel welcome and a part of the school," said Patrick Neuman, Assistant Superintendent.

For parents like Sharnetta Baker, whose daughter is entering third grade, the event provided a valuable opportunity to connect with school staff.

"We have parent group meetings for children with special needs throughout the school year, so it was nice to see her and get familiarized with people that you don't know," Baker said.

Ridley emphasized that building relationships with families before the school year begins is crucial for student success.

"They got an opportunity to meet the staff and teachers and they feel comfortable because without a partnership you can't have success," Ridley said.

For families who missed the mobile events, Colonial Heights will host a "HYPE Night" on August 4 for all students, featuring additional free school supplies. Parents are encouraged to pre-register for the event by clicking here.

