Charges filed against driver accused of running over man sleeping behind Colonial Heights 7-Eleven

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Charges have been filed against the driver police say ran over a well-known homeless man who was sleeping behind a 7-Eleven in Colonial Heights.



Timmy, 33, was wrapped up in a blanket when he was run over on Nov. 12. He suffered multiple broken bones and internal injuries. The driver, who police have identified as Dravonte Williams, left the scene.

Colonial Heights police are searching for Williams, who is charged with felony aggravated malicious wounding, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

