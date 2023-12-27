Colonial Heights temporarily suspends late fees after residents experience late utility bill delivery

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A glitch in mail delivery in Colonial Heights has prompted the city council to temporarily suspend late fees, interest, and turning off water for non-payment.

Utility bills, sent out by the city that usually arrive three weeks before they are due, did not arrive on time for residents in December.

Tori Belvin, who says her utility bill arrived late this month, made a trip to City Hall Wednesday to pay her bill.

"It didn't come earlier in the month like it usually does," Belvin said. "I was a little worried when it came kind of late and having to rush up here to make sure not to get the late fee.”

Belvin is not alone. Utility bills mailed on November 29 didn't make it into some mailboxes in Colonial Heights.

Gene Hughes is a resident who says he received his bill on time.

“Well I feel like it came the 1st Week in December, at around about the time it did last year," Hughes said.

For a large part of Colonial Heights, utility bills are not being found in mailboxes.

"Staff is still getting complaints of people not receiving their bills," said Colonial Heights City Manager Doug Smith.

CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil was told that at least three streets, Riverview Road, Brandywine, and Washington Avenue have had bills delivered to some residents - but not all.

"It's obvious we're at the mercy of the delivery system," Smith said.

So, because of the issue, the city council made a temporary change during their December 12 meeting.

“Temporarily suspends the penalties, interest, and discontinuing of services for these particular bills, if they’re not paid by December 27 and extends that prod to January 25," Smith.

Belvin says she is a fan of the courtesy given to Colonial Heights residents. "I think them waiving the fee and cutting anyone's water off is fantastic."

The city manager tells CBS 6 that if you have not received your bill, you can call City Hall and they can give you your bill amount. You can also pay online, or use the drop box at City Hall.

