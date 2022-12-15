Partial roof collapse to slow construction at Colonial Heights High School

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Construction at Colonial Heights High School is on hold after an area under renovation had a partial roof collapse early on Thursday morning before students were at school.

From the outside of the school, a crack in the building is visible near the roofline of the old band room. From the inside, the weight of the roof is sagging down.

"The structural engineer is supposed to be providing us a report of why that collapsed," Joseph Carter, Colonial Heights' Director of Planning, said.

Carter, who also oversees building inspections, said the area where the partial collapse happened was not an area that was open to the school.

"This area was already blocked off from faculty and students because it is currently under construction," Carter said.

Students and parents believed something was wrong when they arrived at school on Thursday morning and discovered a side entrance that is usually used was blocked off.

"So the contractor arrived at the scene prior to the school opening, saw that the roof had collapsed. They immediately notified school administration," Carter said.

Colonial Heights is currently undergoing an $8 million renovation and is adding a new fine arts addition. For now, the auditorium area is also off-limits out of an abundance of caution because it is adjacent to where the collapse happened.

The structural engineer also advised city building inspectors that the roof is not in danger of futrthur collapse. With that, the need now is to make sure further damage doesn't happen.

"The next steps they're going to have to shore up that roof, to get it ready for repair," Carter said.

That job may happen when the students and faculty are out on holiday break.

"I believe we took the steps necessary to ensure everyone is safe and that the school is still open for instruction," Carter said.

CBS 6 reached out to the contractor for a comment on what happened but has not heard back at this time.

The partial roof collapse will add additional to the project but at this time, how much time it will add is unknown.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.