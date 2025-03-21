Graffiti spree affects Colonial Heights businesses, city property: 'It's money, it's time, it's frustrating'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Colonial Heights business owners and city officials have been dealing with a wave of graffiti over the past week that has left buildings, signs, and other structures across the city tagged by spray-painted designs.

Surveillance video captures the vandal in action, tagging both sides of Jackie Stuller's business, BMUU Auto Service.

The vandal has two tags: one is the phrase "fat cats," and the other is "lazy man" accompanied by a sleeping stick figure.

"It’s money, it’s time, it's frustrating, that side of the building is where my customers walk in at so it's the first thing they see before coming in," Stuller said. "I’m sure they don’t want to see 'lazy' on that side of the building."

Local businesses and city properties, including a dumpster and the city's welcome sign, have been defaced. Additionally, an electrical box across the street was also vandalized.

Ade Abualia, owner of Boulevard Auto Sales, has faced not only graffiti but also vehicle damage on his lot.

"Somebody damaging your property is never good," Abualia said.

Just a few months ago, five cars on his lot were scratched by a vandal, all captured on surveillance footage.

"We had a guy come over here, scratch our vehicles, even cursed at the cameras, and stuff like that," he noted.

Colonial Heights Police urge residents to report any damage or information related to what they are calling a "rash of vandalisms" by contacting Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

