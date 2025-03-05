Virginia elementary school hosts 'fun run' to fundraise for inclusive playground equipment

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Dozens of students at Tussing Elementary School in Colonial Heights held a "fun run" fundraiser to help raise money for inclusive playground equipment.

"Because some people have to be in wheelchairs and some people can’t go down slides and climb up on the tunnels," third grade student Briar Brandeberry said.

Tussing Elementary has invested a lot over the years in their playground, with efforts to make it accessible to all. But most of the equipment and the location is also an issue for students with disabilities, so a change is in the works.

"They need things that may be lower to the ground. Things that spin. They need things for those in wheelchairs, swings they can swing on, like their chair rolls on. Things to clip but aren’t too high off the ground, so they don’t fall. They like to climb in and under things," special education teacher Jennifer English explained.

The school's inner courtyard is the site for the "exceptional needs" playground. Two pieces of special equipment have already been installed and another two are on order.

"It’s a quieter space for them," principal Remus James said. "We’re trying to create a space just for those students."

Parents said the fundraiser was a way for their student to learn a valuable lesson.

"Anytime something is more accessible, for all of our Tigers, is a good time," parent Molly Gonzales said.

If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube