Stop that dog! Community shares concern about runaway pup with dangling leash

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A dog that ran around Colonial Heights with a leash hanging off was finally captured after about two weeks on the run. Updates on the dog's whereabouts had been a hot topic on Tri-Cities social media for several days.

"The fact it was posted often doesn’t surprise me," Colonial Heights Police Sgt. Desiree McCurry said. "One thing about the city, people love their dogs, they love their animals."

McCurry said police received about a dozen calls about the dog.

Provided to WTVR

"I told them hey, just passing down the Boulevard, saw a dog on a leash, not sure what’s going on, but definitely get somebody out there to check," Kayla Furow, who called police after seeing the dog, said. "Any animal being out on the Boulevard, it’s high traffic area, it’s four lanes with a center turn, there’s always busy traffic."

Eventually, the dog's leash got caught on a Walnut Avenue fence and put an end to its two-week run.

Colonial Heights Animal Control found a microchip on the dog, but multiple attempts to contact its owner were unsuccessful.

"We’re looking at roughly the end of April when the dog should be available for adoption if the owner does not come to pick it up," McCurry said.

Investigators said the dog is in good health.