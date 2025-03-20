Diesel spill causes nearly 2-mile trail in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A tanker truck leaking diesel fuel from one of its saddle tanks left a nearly two-mile trail through Colonial Heights Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a parking lot across from Colonial Heights Middle School just before 3 p.m.

The tanker truck driver told investigators he was on I-95 when he hit something in the road.

He took the Temple Avenue exit and drove down Temple and into the Southpark Mall area before exiting onto Conduit Road and driving about another mile before stopping.



The driver then got out of the cab and immediately set out pads to try and contain the leaking fuel, according to deputy fire marshal Brett Jennings.

The Crate Hazmat team was called in to help contain the fuel and keep it from running down into a nearby storm drain.

City crews were also called to spread sand over the diesel fuel on the streets.

Students were in the process of leaving school at the time the truck pulled into the parking lot. They were allowed to continue leaving and traffic was allowed to keep using Conduit Road and Temple Avenue.

The driver told investigators he had about 60 gallons of fuel in his saddle tank.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

