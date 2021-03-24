Man shot dead after 'altercation' at apartment complex in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A 37-year-old Hopewell man has been charged with murder in relation to the shooting death of another man at the Clearfield Circle Apartments on Wednesday.

Colonial Heights Police said they responded to the apartment complex around 2 a.m. for a report of a burglary and assault.

When police arrived, they found a man that had been shot inside an apartment.

Police said the burglary and assault actually turned out to be an altercation between two men, that ended with one being killed.

The man who was shot died at the scene, according to police. He was identified as 56-year-old Keith B. Tyler of Prince George.

Police said they spoke with four other people who were inside the home at the time of the altercation -- one of which had an active restraining order against the man who was killed.

Zechariah Grant has been charged with second degree murder and use of firearm in commission of violent crime in connection to the death. He is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Joseph Vaughan at 804-524-8701. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

BREAKING: This is the scene right now at an apartment complex on Clearfield Circle in Colonial Heights. Police say a death investigation is underway, but there is no threat to the public. This story is developing. Stay with @CBS6 for more details. pic.twitter.com/RywpN4SzLC — Caroline Coleburn (@CColeburnTV) March 24, 2021

