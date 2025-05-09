Virginia man faces multiple charges in child exploitation investigation, police say

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A Colonial Heights man is in custody after an investigation into a child exploitation case, according to police.

A news release says Noel David Smith, 54, was "quickly identified" as the suspect and search warrant was served at his home at 8:30 a.m. Friday.



Smith is charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to distribute child pornography, according to police. He was also served with two outstanding warrants from Chesterfield County for alleged indecent liberties with a child and computer solicitation of a child under age 15.

According to the police news release, Smith was out on bond for similar, but unrelated, charges in Texas at the time of his arrest.

He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail with no bond and will appear in court on Monday.

"Colonial Heights Police Department would like to thank the Colonial Heights Commonwealth's Attorney and Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for their assistance in this matter," a news release said.

Anyone with more information on the investigation is asked to contact Senior Detective M. Davis by calling 804-898-3066 or emailing davism@colonialheightsva.gov. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube