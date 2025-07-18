Colonial Heights and Chesterfield Health Departments will consolidate in August

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Colonial Heights Health Department will join the Chesterfield Health Department in August, the Virginia Department of Health announced on Friday.

All services and staff will move to the Chesterfield location at 9501 Lucy Corr Circle, and the last day clients will be seen in Colonial Heights is August 15. The Chesterfield location is in the Smith-Wagner building that also houses the Department of Social Services on the Chesterfield County government complex.

According to the announcement from VDH, Colonial Heights notified the health department several years ago it would need to find a new location. VDH concluded that the department should consolidate with Chesterfield due to the limited availability of medical office space in the Colonial Heights area and limited funding.

The statement added, "Clients will have greater access to streamlined services at the Chesterfield Health Department, which is the headquarters for the Chesterfield Health District Colonial Heights residents will continue to receive great care, just in a different location. Staff already have plans to continue supporting events in Colonial Heights."

To reschedule or schedule an appointment call 804-748-1691. Visit ChesterfieldVa.health for more information.

