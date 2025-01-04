'Remain vigilant,' police warn after burglars target homes in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Police are warning neighbors about a series of break-ins over the past month across Colonial Heights.

Detectives are investigating 10 residential burglaries involving "forced entry" that began Nov. 27, officials posted on social media Friday.

The crimes took place at single-family and vacant houses across the city between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., according to officers.

"Cash, jewelry, personal documents, alcohol, and household items have been taken," police wrote.

Officers urged the public to "remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity."

Anyone with information about the crimes was urged to call Master Detective D.W. Aleshire at 804-520-9326 or via email at aleshired@colonialheightsva.gov. If you have a tip but would like to remain anonymous, call Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or submit a tip using the P3 mobile app.

