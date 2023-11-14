This American symbol was shot and killed in Colonial Heights. Local animal control wants to know who did it.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- When you see the distinctive white head and yellow beak of a bald eagle, there's no denying you're looking at a symbol of the United States.

In Colonial Heights, where part of the Revolutionary War was fought, the bald eagle is rare to see, but the majestic bird does live within the city limits.

“We have quite a few over in the Swift Creek area, White Banks Park, also by American Family. Pretty much by any of the waterways around us," Colonial Heights Animal Control Supervisor Amanda Richards said.

On November 6, Colonial Heights Animal Control responded to a call at the 100 block of Hampton Drive.

When animal control arrived, they found a bald eagle that they suspected of being injured by pellets from a shotgun.

"Based on the injuries, (the bald eagle) was shot while in flight," Richards said.

Richards says she believes the shooting was no accident. "At this point in time, it was likely done on purpose," she said.

In 1940, Congress passed the Bald Eagle Protection Act, making it a federal crime to kill the bird.

The bird killed in Colonial Heights was injured and lying on the ground for anywhere from 7 to 10 days. It was also malnourished and sustained another injury after falling from the sky.

The eagle was transferred to Richmond Wildlife Center for Medical Attention, however, its injuries were too severe for doctors to save its life.

Those who live in the area say they were saddened to hear that the eagle had to be euthanized.

"It just broke my heart, I was just heartbroken, I was hoping it was going to make it but it was just so sad," said Joy Apodaca who lives near where the eagle was found.

Volunteers will soon fan out across the area with flyers and begin asking for tips from the public to find out who shot the eagle.

Richards says they believe the eagle was shot anywhere from October 28 to October 31.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

