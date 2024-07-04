How a Virginia animal shelter plans to make its pets feel safe during fireworks

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- When fireworks are set off this Fourth of July, the sky will be filled with a shower of lights - and loud noises.

Loud noises, which can often cause issues for many pets.

Colonial Heights Animal Control says it is trying to find unique ways to keep its pups calm, as the city's fireworks show will be in close proximity to their shelter.

"A lot of the dogs get very anxious, they start to tremble, they get nervous, some try to hide under their beds," said Toni Morocco, a shelter employee.

So, to help distract the dogs and help them feel safe, staff and volunteers will be inside the shelter during the city's nearby fireworks show.

"We're going to be feeding them treats, making sure they are loved, make sure they feel safe," Riley Morocco said.

Recently, the shelter used social media to receive donated toys to help distract the dogs during the show.

"We made a Facebook post to get help with the distracting toys and peanut butter," Toni said.

The team spent Thursday morning stuffing the treats, with, a special treat.

"Peanut butter lasts longer, it helps with the freezing," Toni said. "Once it’s frozen, it’s harder for them to get it, so it keeps them distracted and they have to work harder to get the peanut butter out.”

Armed with frozen treats and chew toys, the dogs and cats at the animal shelter may be distracted just enough to be living their best life.

"It's to make them comfortable, make sure they don’t freak out and panic too much," supervisor Hannah Jones said. "Just to make sure they feel secure."

Volunteers will be lending a hand to hold a paw, and in the moment, making a big difference in the lives of the dogs and cats at the Colonial Heights Animal Shelter.

After all - who doesn't get distracted with a frozen treat?

