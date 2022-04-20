35 dogs taken from Colonial Heights home in animal cruelty case

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A 56-year-old woman was charged with animal cruelty after Colonial Heights Animal Services seized dozens of dogs belonging to her from a home in February.

Colonial Heights Police said their animal services teamed up with Hopewell Animal Services to execute a search warrant on a home located on Buckingham Drive as part of an animal cruelty investigation.

They took 35 dogs from the home, including some who were pregnant and have had puppies since being put into the care of Colonial Heights Animal Services. The total number of dogs is now 41.

Paula Sadler of Colonial Heights was the owner of the dogs, according to police. She was charged with 15 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, 15 counts of inadequate care for a companion animal and one count of felony animal cruelty.

The majority of the dogs were placed with area rescue organizations due to their "extensive medical conditions," police said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

