Ahead of its 75th anniversary, Colonial Heights remembers film that helped promote city

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- In December, the city of Colonial Heights will celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Originally a small town in Chesterfield County, in 1948, it became an independent city. At that moment it was up to the city to attract business and industry for a tax base.

They did that through a very unique effort of the Chamber of Commerce.

In 1956, Colonial Heights was an 8-year-old city, with 10,000 residents, and looking for both business and industrial investments. A film, released that same year, showed residents and city leaders touting the city as a wonderful place to live and work.

Now, nearly 70 years after the film was released, Colonial Heights resident, Henry Kidd looks back on its briefly featured guests.

"Right here, there’s a man leaning into a car window and that is my father," Kidd said.

Kidd says he spent his early years at the Pickwich Shopping Center, a mall that features prominently throughout the film.

“This was the main hub of the City. This was where everybody would come," Kidd said. “Everything you needed to Survive was right here at Pickwick Shopping Center.”

The current Mayor of Colonial Heights, Greg Kochuba, says the mission of the city at the time was very obvious.

“That’s interesting to see they had a vision on growing the City and they were being very proactive to do that," Kochuba said.

Colonial Heights Economic Development Director Karen Epps, said the film was "amazing" and that its message was clear.

“They’re trying to put the message out there that they are Progressive, we want you to come to Colonial Heights, we have the land, we have all the infrastructure that you could possibly need, so we are your next step," Epps said.

Joe Hales is a resident who has lived in Colonial Heights for all 84 years of his life.

“It was a group that was really, they really got behind it and they made the film and they really went out and tried to bring business and people into Colonial Heights," Hales said.

In Hales's mind, he believes the film was successful.

“Without that film, I’m not saying the city would not have developed on its own, but I think that was the catalyst to get things started," Hales said.

In the film, it mentions nearby construction underway at the time - construction that would eventually become a part of Interstate 95.

“About 3.3 million cars go by our exit monthly, so that’s an opportunity for us to bring in people off I-95 to support our restaurants, retail, and so forth," Kochuba said.

Keystone Truck and Tractor Museum is one of the businesses located off the interstate.

"The exposure, there’d be no real way to put a dollar figure on what that exposure means to the Museum and really to all of Colonial Heights but certainly to the Museum," Bob Cervarich said.

This year, Colonial Heights will turn 75, and its goal is still similar:

"They want to see their city expand and grow."

