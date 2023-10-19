Colonial Heights writes 131 tickets in 19 days under new fire lane rules

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Colonial Heights is cracking down on people who park in fire lanes to run into a business.

"We’re noticing on a daily basis that people are using the fire lane for their personal use," Colonial Heights Fire Chief Wayne Hoover said. "Our apparatus averages anywhere between 30 to 40 feet in length. We need those fire lanes when we have emergency responses."

More and more often, Chief Hoover said he and his fellow first responders see cars parked in lanes used for emergencies only.

"For some reason, people think they can cut on their hazard lights and it makes it okay. That’s not true," Hoover said.

In an effort to combat the problem, Colonial Heights passed a new city ordinance that now allows more first responders to write tickets for fire lane violations.

Now, in addition to police, members of the fire department and sheriff's office can write those tickets.

The fine for those who park in a fire lane was increased from $20 to $50.

"If you don’t contest or pay the fine within five business days, that fine doubles to $100," Colonial Heights Police Chief William Anspach said.

In the first 19 days under the new law, Colonial Heights Police have issued 131 citations.

