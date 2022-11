RICHMOND, Va. -- The company behind “the most exciting two minutes in sports” now has stakes in Richmond and other parts of the state. Churchill Downs Inc. is the new owner of Colonial Downs in New Kent County and the six Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums across Virginia, including the Richmond Rosie’s at 6807 Midlothian Turnpike. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.