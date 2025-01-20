Bitter cold anticipated in Richmond this week, leaving homeless population looking for a warm place to go

RICHMOND, Va. — Temperatures this week are expected to be the lowest felt so far this winter. With the cold temperatures comes the opening of inclement weather shelters for people in need.

"Because of the low low temperatures that will persist throughout the day the Salvation Army inclement weather shelter on Chamberlayne Avenue remains opened on a 24-hour basis," said Stephen Batsche, the executive director of program serives for the Salvation Army of Central Virginia.

Batsche said the location has remained at capacity since opening its doors.

"When we’re opened 24 hours a day we can accept new shelter guests at any point during the day or night," he explained, noting that it's only if space is available.

While the hours of operation have increased, the shelters 100 max capacity hasn’t, with room for 66 men and 40 women.

People in need can check for availability using the homelessness service hotline. The shelter is first come, first serve, but measures have been taken to handle overflow.

"We are actively partnering with the city of Richmond right now to staff the overflow shelter," Sarah Tenner with Daily Planet Health Services said.

Tenner said the non-profit took over staffing from the city at the overflow shelter located on 900 East Marshall street available to men women and children to help alleviate the growing needs of those escaping the elements.

"Whether it’s tonight or tomorrow we do expect we anticipate hitting that capacity of around 50—60 individuals especially as safety net providers and partners open up tomorrow after the holiday," Tenner said.

By Thursday, Tenner said the city will begin manning the overflow shelter as temperatures are expected to get above 40 by the end of the week.

Until that time, the risks to the vulnerable are great according to Tenner.

"We’ve already seen a lot of situations of frostbites in our medical clinics and that has resulted in amputation of limbs for some of our patience already this season," she said. "We want to try to get people out of the cold as much as possible."

