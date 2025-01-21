RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond was in the midst of a nearly 70-hour stretch of below-freezing temperatures Tuesday, one of many regions in the country facing bitterly cold temperatures.

We wanted to hear how Richmonders were feeling about the extreme cold.

WATCH: Richmonders react to sub-freezing temperatures

Richmonders react to sub-freezing temperatures: 'I can't do anything at all'

How do you feel about the cold? Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube