Richmonders react to sub-freezing temperatures: 'I can't do anything at all'

Richmond was in the midst of a nearly 70-hour stretch of below-freezing temperatures Tuesday, one of many regions facing bitterly cold temperatures.
RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond was in the midst of a nearly 70-hour stretch of below-freezing temperatures Tuesday, one of many regions in the country facing bitterly cold temperatures.

We wanted to hear how Richmonders were feeling about the extreme cold.

WATCH: Richmonders react to sub-freezing temperatures

Richmonders react to sub-freezing temperatures: 'I can't do anything at all'

How do you feel about the cold? Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

