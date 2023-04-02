Cold front triggered storms that brought hail, strong winds to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front moving through the area brought some gusty thunderstorms with hail reported in several spots across the CBS 6 viewing area Saturday night.

WTVR Saturday Storms

The storms popped up along the cold front and "now they're gone just as fast," Meteorologist Mike Goldberg said.

There were numerous reports of hail across Metro Richmond, including up to golf ball-sized hail in the Mechanicsville area, Goldberg said.

There were numerous reports of wind damage out to the west along Interstate 81.

The winds will still be rather busy overnight, with some gusts to 40 mph possible. While skies have cleared thanks to the front, winds remain and there could be gusts up to 40 mph possible.

Check out these photos and videos of hail reported across Central Virginia:

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.