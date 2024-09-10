Why has construction stalled on this sizable development along Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond?

RICHMOND, Va. -- Construction of a sizable development along Arthur Ashe Boulevard has apparently stalled, leaving concrete columns and rebar jutting out from the ground. It’s also left several contractors wondering if they’ll get paid.

In recent weeks a series of mechanic’s liens were filed against the property at 1101 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., a 0.3-acre parcel where Washington, D.C.-based Outlier Realty Capital had started to build a six-story multifamily housing development.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.