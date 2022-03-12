Man shot multiple times in Petersburg, police say

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Petersburg Friday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Coggin Street and South Boulevard just before 9 p.m.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital, according to police.

A Petersburg woman said she was on the phone with her father when she heard gunshots on the line.

“He lives right there at the corner,” she said. “It was a loud, repeated… kind of thing. And I said, ‘Dad, what was that?’ And he said, ‘I don’t know.’ And then it did it again. And I'm like, ‘I think that was gunshots.”

This is a developing story