2 injured in crash along Cogbill Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two people were injured in a crash along Cogbill Road in Chesterfield County on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened in the 3800 block of Cogbill Road around 4:45 p.m., shutting down the roadway.

Police said one of the victims suffered serious injuries. The other victim's injuries are not life threatening.

Video from the scene shows what appears to be a head-on collision between a white sedan and a tow truck.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email information to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

