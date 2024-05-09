Drive-thru coffee shop 7 Brew to replace Ye Olde Car Wash on Hull

RICHMOND, Va. -- The site of a long-running car wash near the intersection of Courthouse and Hull Street roads is slated to be wiped clean to make way for a coffee franchise that’s in the midst of a multi-unit push into the region.

New-to-market concept 7 Brew is planning to build a 500-square-foot coffee shop with two drive-thrus at 10200 Hull Street Road near Rockwood Park, according to plans received by the county last week.

The property is currently home to Ye Olde Car Wash, which has operated there for about 20 years and would be demolished ahead of the 7 Brew’s construction.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.