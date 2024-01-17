Coffee chain 7 Brew underway on first local outpost in Chesterfield County

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new-to-market coffee chain is aiming to open its first Richmond area location around Memorial Day, followed by a bigger push into the region.
Construction began this month on a 7 Brew coffee shop at 11 Le Gordon Drive in Midlothian. That from-scratch location is expected to be the first of five 7 Brew stores locally, most of which would be in Chesterfield.
The 7 Brew concept eschews indoor seating to focus on drive-thru service. The upcoming 500-square-foot Chesterfield outpost on Le Gordon is planned to feature two drive-thrus, a walk-up window and limited outdoor seating for roughly 10 to 15 people, according to local franchisee Brenda Creamer.
