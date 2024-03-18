Coffee-and-books shop to open near VCU’s Monroe Park Campus in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Cary Street storefront is starting a new chapter as a coffeehouse that will also sell books.

Abi’s Books & Brews is planning to open at 1212 1/2 W. Cary St. this spring. It is taking over a 1,200-square-foot space expected to be largely occupied by the coffeehouse side of the business, with a wall devoted to books for sale.

In addition to coffee, Abi’s is planned to have a breakfast menu, sandwiches and smoothies. The business is expected to open with an inventory of about 2,500 books across genres, including mysteries, children’s stories, science fiction and history.

