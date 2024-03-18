Watch Now
Coffee-and-books shop to open near VCU’s Monroe Park Campus in Richmond

BizSense
Posted at 6:20 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 06:20:16-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Cary Street storefront is starting a new chapter as a coffeehouse that will also sell books.

Abi’s Books & Brews is planning to open at 1212 1/2 W. Cary St. this spring. It is taking over a 1,200-square-foot space expected to be largely occupied by the coffeehouse side of the business, with a wall devoted to books for sale.

In addition to coffee, Abi’s is planned to have a breakfast menu, sandwiches and smoothies. The business is expected to open with an inventory of about 2,500 books across genres, including mysteries, children’s stories, science fiction and history.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

