Virginia man killed in head-on crash in Nottoway County

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — A Nottoway man died after a head-on crash on Monday night, according to Virginia State Police.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 9:40 p.m. on Route 40 near Dobbinsbridge Road. According to VSP, Cody Peyton, 27, was driving east on Dobbinsbridge when a westbound driver crossed the center line and struck his car head-on.

Both drivers and a passenger in the westbound car were taken to the hospital, where Peyton later died of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube