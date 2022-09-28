Remains found near Route 1 ID'd as missing Chesterfield man, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The remains discovered in the woods along Route 1 in Chesterfield County earlier this month have been identified as those of a missing Chesterfield man last seen in April of 2020, Crime Insider Sources told Jon Burkett.

Chesterfield Police said officers were called about suspected human remains found in a wood line off the busy highway just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Crime Insider Sources told Burkett those remains were identified as 36-year-old Cody J. Graham. The Chesterfield man was last seen after he left a relative's house on Jefferson Davis Highway, where he also lived, on April 27, 2020.

WTVR

Officials said the remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for "further examination."

Police previously said that there was no evidence of foul play.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.