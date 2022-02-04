Codi Bigsby's father admitted to leaving kids home alone on 'several occasions,' warrant states

HAMPTON, Va. — Cory Bigsby, the father of missing four-year-old Codi Bigsby, was recently arrested on child neglect charges.

Bigsby left his children, who were younger than six, home alone on multiple instances, according to an arrest warrant obtained by WTKR.

“Bigsby confessed to leaving the children alone for over 3 hours on December 13th, 2021; so he could go buy a vehicle in Norfolk. The three youngest children were left home alone during this transaction. The children were left without a means or ability to communicate emergency services,” the arrest warrant reads.

Hampton Police Cory Bigsby

The police received no knowledge of a babysitter that was watching the children while Cory would leave.

Bigsby informed Detective Smith that the children were too much of a burden to take out with him when he leaves his home.

A similar situation occurred on January 25, 2022, just days before Codi was reported missing, according to the warrant.

The other children are "safe and thriving," according to Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbott.

WTKR Codi Bigsby

His arrest came on the fourth day in the search for Codi. Police said he was taken to adult intake and charged with seven counts of felony child neglect, stemming from incidents that go back well over a month.

Cory has been arraigned and has a bond hearing set for Tuesday, February 8 at 10 a.m.

Jeff Ambrose, Cory Bigsby's attorney, stressed that these charges are not connected to the disappearance of Codi.

Ambrose also said he was concerned because he said he has not been able to meet with Cory Bigsby yet. He tried to meet with his client and was denied entry, he said.

Chief Talbott was asked why Bigsby wasn't allowed to speak with his attorney at a press conference. He answered "He (Cory Bigsby) was a capable man who had every opportunity to ask for an attorney. He did not make such a request. If he did make that request we would have honored it."

Authorities have spoken to the mother of Codi and she has answered their questions.

Police said they still need the public's help with knowing Cory and Codi's last whereabouts. There has been no evidence so far that leads the investigation to believe that he was handed off to a family member.

Any information could be of value to the police. They are asking residents of the Old Buckroe neighborhood to search their properties and report anything suspicious.

If you know anything, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or via the P3Tips app.

Timeline of events: