CODI Alert issued for missing Blackstone teenager Lizairah Wilburn

Lizairah Wilburn
BLACKSTONE, Va. — The Virginia State Police has issued a CODI Alert for a missing Blackstone teenager.

Lizairah Wilburn, 15, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Falls Street in Blackstone. Police said she left the area in an unknown vehicle.

Lizairah is 5 feet, 6, inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She was wearing a black t-shirt with red and white markings and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Blackstone Police Department at 434-645-9044.

Lizairah Wilburn

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

