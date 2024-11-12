CODI Alert issued for missing teen last seen at Virginia motel

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A CODI Alert was issued for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen at a Chesapeake motel.

The alert for Deborah Abigail Jenkins was issued Monday at 7:15 a.m. by Virginia State Police on behalf of Chesapeake police.

She was last seen at the Comfort Inn at 3355 Military Highway South around 1 a.m. with 41-year-old James Bell, Chesapeake police say.

WTKR later confirmed with Jenkins' adoptive sister Deauna Miller that Bell is the ex-boyfriend of Jenkins' mother.

Miller said Bell developed a semi-father-figure relationship with her sister.

"It's very complicated with them," she said. "One minute they are laughing and giggling and the next minute they're bickering."

Police believe Jenkins could be in danger.

Jenkins was described as a white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She's 5' 2" and 75 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black pants.

Bell was described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes; 5' 7" and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black hat with a green pot leaf logo.

For more information, contact the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161 or click here.