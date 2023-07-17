Watch Now
Code Orange Air Quality Alert for much of Virginia

Posted at 5:41 PM, Jul 17, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- The air quality in Central Virginia is at a Code Orange level with Code Red levels farther west.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has once again created unhealthy air conditions.

"People with respiratory issues, older adults, and children need to be limiting their time outdoors," chief meteorologist Zach Daniel said.

The Code Orange alert runs until midnight.

