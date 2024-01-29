Coco + Hazel to close Tuckahoe outpost next month

RICHMOND, Va. -- Several months into their tenure at the helm of Coco + Hazel, the milkshake shop’s new owners have decided to shut down the chain’s Henrico location to focus their energies on its Bon Air spot.

Carrie Walker, who bought Coco + Hazel with business partner Laura Hinkle in September, said they’re planning to end operations at 411 N. Ridge Road in the Tuckahoe Shopping Center in February.

Walker said the Tuckahoe shop’s 1,200-square-foot space was too small to be viable as they evolve the concept’s business model, and with the lease running out the decision was made to exit the space.

“The ability to scale the business there is pretty much nonexistent,” she said.

